Russia Interested In Building Stable, Consistent Ties With China - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 03:30 PM

TUNXI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russia is interested in a sustainable and consistent development of relations with China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the beginning of the meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Wednesday.

"We are committed to building stable and consistent relations with China. Our leaders, (Russian) President Vladimir Putin and (Chinese) President Xi Jinping, have reached an agreement on this issue. Today we will discuss specific steps aimed at ensuring that the common understanding we have reached be consistently implemented," Lavrov said.

The top Russian diplomat said that a "very serious stage in the history of international relations" is unfolding at the moment.

"I am convinced that it will result in a much less chaotic international scene, and we will move together with you (China), together with our other like-minded partners toward a multipolar, just and democratic world order," he said.

Lavrov also noted that this was his second meeting with his Chinese counterpart, which demonstrates the intensive and trusting nature of the ongoing dialogue.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov had arrived in the Chinese city of Tunxi to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the countries neighboring Afghanistan, which will be held on Thursday. Lavrov will hold a series of bilateral meetings with a number of foreign ministers on Wednesday.

