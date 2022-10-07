UrduPoint.com

Russia Interested In Building Up Energy Cooperation With China - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Russia Interested in Building Up Energy Cooperation With China - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Russia is interested in building up cooperation with China in the energy sector, including nuclear one, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"On our part, we are interested in building up cooperation with Chinese friends in various energy sectors: oil and gas, nuclear, hydrogen, solar, wind," Lavrov said at a meeting of the United Russia party.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear Oil Gas

Recent Stories

Arrest warrants against Finance Minister Dar cance ..

Arrest warrants against Finance Minister Dar cancelled

9 minutes ago
 PML-N expresses resolve to continue efforts till c ..

PML-N expresses resolve to continue efforts till complete rehabilitation of floo ..

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

3 hours ago
 US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outsi ..

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

12 hours ago
 Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his las ..

Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.