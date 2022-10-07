Russia Interested in Building Up Energy Cooperation With China - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Russia is interested in building up cooperation with China in the energy sector, including nuclear one, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"On our part, we are interested in building up cooperation with Chinese friends in various energy sectors: oil and gas, nuclear, hydrogen, solar, wind," Lavrov said at a meeting of the United Russia party.