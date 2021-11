Russia Interested in Cooperation With APEC on Digitalization - Putin

Russia is interested in cooperation with Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member states on digitalization, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Russia is interested in cooperation with Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member states on digitalization, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Our country is interested in the closest cooperation with the APEC economies on digitalization.

Digital technologies are a good help in solving the complex task of strengthening connectivity in the Asia-Pacific region, infrastructure development, transport and logistics corridors," Putin told the APEC summit.