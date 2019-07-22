UrduPoint.com
Russia Interested In Deepening Cooperation With UN - Foreign Minster

Mon 22nd July 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting on Monday with Director-General of the UN Geneva Office Tatiana Valovaya and expressed hope that their talks would help to outline steps that Russia and UN agencies could take to deepen cooperation.

"We work closely with all the headquarters of the organization you [Valovaya] represent.

We hope that today's meeting will help us to determine what additional steps we can take together to deepen cooperation between the Russian Federation and all UN agencies and institutions," Lavrov said.

The minister stressed that the UN Geneva Office was viewed by Moscow as the second most important UN institution.

Valovaya, who previously served as the Eurasian Economic Commission's integration and macroeconomic policy minister, was appointed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as the new head of the United Nations Office in Geneva on May 30.

