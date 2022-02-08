Russia Interested in Developing Energy Cooperation Without Politicization - Diplomat Alexander Pankin

Russia is interested in developing cooperation with foreign partners in the energy sector without any politicization, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russia is interested in developing cooperation with foreign partners in the energy sector without any politicization, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Russia is obviously interested in further development without any politicization of mutually beneficial cooperation with foreign partners in the energy sector. For this purpose, the necessary steps are being taken to diversify the gas export geography and routes," Pankin said.