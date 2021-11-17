UrduPoint.com

Russia Interested In Developing Pragmatic Relations With Moldova - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 06:29 PM

Russia is interested in developing constructive relations with Moldova, based on the principles of mutual respect and pragmatism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Russia is interested in developing constructive relations with Moldova, based on the principles of mutual respect and pragmatism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We have heard repeated statements by the new leadership of the Republic of Moldova that they are ready for constructive, pragmatic cooperation with Russia, and we share this attitude and will be interested in continuing our bilateral relations," Lavrov said at a meeting with Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu.

He also expressed the view that the two countries would be able to promote bilateral relations in accordance with the mutual consideration of interests.

"Of course, it will be useful to exchange views on the international agenda and the situation in Europe, the situation that we are now observing, in general, in the geopolitical context of the international arena," Lavrov added.

He noted that the priority issues should include the Transnistrian settlement. According to the minister, Russia wants this issue to be resolved based on the principles approved by all sides.

Popescu said in response that Moldova also advocated friendly and constructive relations with Russia, which is a traditional strategic partner of the country.

