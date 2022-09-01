Russia Interested in Developing Ties With Israel - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that Russia is interested in developing ties with Israel despite some issues between the two countries.

"Despite some rough edges in our relations with Israel, with the current Israeli government, we certainly have a strategic interest in developing ties with this country, building an economic, technological, cultural, and healthcare foundation," Lavrov said at a meeting with MGIMO students.

The Russian-Israeli relations are currently complicated by the possibility of the closure of the Jewish Agency for Israel (Sochnut) in Russia.

Moreover, Israel is conducting regular strikes against Syria, which both Damascus and Moscow are considering as a violation of the Syrian sovereignty.