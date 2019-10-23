UrduPoint.com
Russia Interested In Effective Cooperation With East African Community - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:17 PM

Russia is interested in effective cooperation with the intergovernmental organization of the East African states, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during the ongoing Russia-Africa summit

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russia is interested in effective cooperation with the intergovernmental organization of the East African states, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during the ongoing Russia-Africa summit.

"We are interested in establishing and effectively developing cooperation with other leading African regional organizations, such as the East African Community," the president said.

Putin also stressed the importance of possible cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and regional organizations in Africa.

The East African Community was founded in 1967 and comprises six African countries � Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda. The organization has its own common market of goods, labor and capital.

The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum is taking place in the Russian resort city of Sochi and will last through Thursday. The Rossiya Segodnya news agency is an official media partner of the event.

