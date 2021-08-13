Russia Interested in Energy Cooperation With India - Ministry

U.S. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths nationwide are rising at a record level as most of the country is experiencing substantial or high transmission, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) c.

Shulginov held an online meeting with India's Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

"The head of the Russian energy department congratulated the Indian minister on his appointment and expressed the interest of the Russian side in fruitful cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Shulginov then invited his Indian counterpart to visit the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in September. Puri, in turn, invited the Russian minister to India.

The first EEF was held in 2015 at the initiative of the Russian president. The event is aimed at developing relations among Russian businesses and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East. This year's forum is scheduled for September 2-4.