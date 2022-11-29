Russia Interested in Energy Dialogue With China - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Russia is open to and interested in a dialogue on energy with China, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi Jinping in a congratulatory telegram to the participants of the Russian-Chinese energy business forum, said that cooperation between China and Russia in the field of energy is at a high level, and that China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Russia on this issue.

"We have a very developed dialogue with Chinese partners in the energy sphere, it covers a variety of areas. The Russian side is open to such cooperation and is interested in it," Peskov told a briefing.