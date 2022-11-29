UrduPoint.com

Russia Interested In Energy Dialogue With China - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Russia Interested in Energy Dialogue With China - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Russia is open to and interested in a dialogue on energy with China, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi Jinping in a congratulatory telegram to the participants of the Russian-Chinese energy business forum, said that cooperation between China and Russia in the field of energy is at a high level, and that China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Russia on this issue.

"We have a very developed dialogue with Chinese partners in the energy sphere, it covers a variety of areas. The Russian side is open to such cooperation and is interested in it," Peskov told a briefing.

Related Topics

Business Russia China Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on m ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

3 minutes ago
 LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

45 minutes ago
 Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakist ..

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Ma ..

2 hours ago
 Swati's physical remand extended for another four ..

Swati's physical remand extended for another four days

2 hours ago
 Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kab ..

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kabul

3 hours ago
 Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with viv ..

Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with vivo Y35

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.