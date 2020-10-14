Russia Interested in Epidemiological Cooperation With Foreign Experts - Medvedev

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia is willing to continue cooperation with foreign scientists to eliminate virus threats, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

"There is no doubt that we are interested in continuing such cooperation between different scientific schools and between scientists from different countries. It may sound trite, but it is true - virus does not distinguish borders," Medvedev said during his meeting with President of the Russian academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev, while talking about the struggle against COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought up "a wall of mistrust" between some states, making the issues of biological, scientific and medical nature a matter of national security, the official added.

COVID-19 pandemic is on the rise around the world, with more than 37,8 million confirmed cases globally. Russia is in the 4th place with 1.3 million confirmed cases, outrun by the US (7.7 million), India (7.2 million) and Brazil (5.1 million).