UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Interested In Epidemiological Cooperation With Foreign Experts - Medvedev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

Russia Interested in Epidemiological Cooperation With Foreign Experts - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia is willing to continue cooperation with foreign scientists to eliminate virus threats, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

"There is no doubt that we are interested in continuing such cooperation between different scientific schools and between scientists from different countries. It may sound trite, but it is true - virus does not distinguish borders," Medvedev said during his meeting with President of the Russian academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev, while talking about the struggle against COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought up "a wall of mistrust" between some states, making the issues of biological, scientific and medical nature a matter of national security, the official added.

COVID-19 pandemic is on the rise around the world, with more than 37,8 million confirmed cases globally. Russia is in the 4th place with 1.3 million confirmed cases, outrun by the US (7.7 million), India (7.2 million) and Brazil (5.1 million).

Related Topics

India World Russia Brazil May From Million

Recent Stories

UAE government holds consultative meetings in prep ..

32 seconds ago

&#039;General Budget Committee&#039; holds its fir ..

16 minutes ago

Spotlight on Pakistan amid re-election to UN Human ..

44 minutes ago

Finance Ministry launches Phase II of Accrual Acco ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture, GDRFA join hands to enhance joint s ..

1 hour ago

OPEC data affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to oil pro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.