Russia Interested In Fostering Eurasian Integration - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Russia is interested in promoting the formation of a common Eurasian space based on equality of rights and mutual respect, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

The remark was made as the minister addressed the Tashkent-hosted international conference "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities," which is running from July 15-16.

"We consider it necessary to rise above geopolitical schemes and work together to create the most favorable conditions for the development of historically-established economic ties with the use of modern technology and in the interests of forming a common Eurasian space based on equality of rights, mutual respect and the search for a balance of interests," Lavrov said.

Building mutually beneficial ties between Central and South Asia and their neighbors in investment, infrastructure, humanitarian, and other areas will contribute to the unifying process in Eurasia in the broader political context, the diplomat believes.

"Russia is interested in promoting such a constructive agenda," Lavrov added.

Moscow has long been pushing for greater integration between Eurasian countries. In late 2015, President Vladimir Putin introduced a initiative to develop a greater partnership within Eurasia, which would include the EU, the Eurasian Economic Union and various Chinese projects, including the Belt and Road Initiative.

