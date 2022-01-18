Russia Interested in Good Relations With Germany, Overcoming Pressing Problems - Lavrov

Russia is interested in more constructive relations with Germany and overcoming pressing problems with the new German government, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russia is interested in more constructive relations with Germany and overcoming pressing problems with the new German government, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, we would like to see more constructive Russian-German relations aimed at overcoming the accumulated problems with all members of the new government," Lavrov said ahead of the first meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Moscow.