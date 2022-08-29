Russia Interested in IAEA Mission to ZNPP, Open for Cooperation and Interaction - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Russia is interested in the visit of an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and ready for cooperation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Russia is interested in this mission of an IAEA delegation and participated in its preparation, open for cooperation and interaction," Peskov told reporters.

Russia, on its part, will ensure the delegation's security, taking into account the risks associated with the ongoing shelling of the plant's territory by Ukrainian forces, the official added.