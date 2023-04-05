Russia Interested in Increasing Trade With Mexico - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russia is interested in increasing the volume of trade with Mexico, and in implementing joint energy, pharmaceuticals, agriculture projects, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I would like to note that the Russian-Mexican trade reached four billion last year, and this is a good indicator among Latin American states in mutual trade with Russia.

We are interested in further increasing trade, in implementing joint energy, pharmaceuticals, agriculture projects and, of course, are open to expanding scientific, cultural and tourist exchanges," Putin said the ceremony of credentials presentation of new foreign ambassadors.