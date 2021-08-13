UrduPoint.com

Russia Interested In Iran, India Joining Afghan Conflict Resolution - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:41 PM

Moscow calls for adding more international mediators in the Afghan conflict resolution process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, adding that Iran and India could join the process

"We are interested that the Iranians also join, and at next stages, other countries, in particular, India," Lavrov told reporters.

