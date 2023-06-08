Russia Interested in Participating in Energy Projects in Vietnam, Bangladesh - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Russia is interested in participating in energy projects in Vietnam and Bangladesh, including renewable energy ones, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"Russian operators are interested in participating in projects of modernization, expansion and construction of new electric power facilities in Vietnam and Bangladesh, including renewable energy projects," Novak wrote in an op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

Russia is also working on industrial cooperation with Indian manufacturers on the projects of modernization and construction of thermal power plants in India, the official added.

"Steps are being taken to organize production cooperation with Indian manufacturers for joint participation in projects of modernization and construction of thermal power plants in India," Novak wrote.