Russia Interested In Pursuing New Projects With Algeria In Various Areas - Lavrov

Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:08 PM

Russia is interested in cooperating with Algeria on a number of projects in various areas, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russia is interested in cooperating with Algeria on a number of projects in various areas, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We have very kind, mutually respectful, friendly, strategic partnership relations and we are interested, like our Algerian friends, in forging new concrete projects in economic, investment, humanitarian, educational sphere, in military cooperation, as well as cooperation on the international arena," Lavrov said at a meeting in Moscow with his Algerian counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum.

Earlier in July, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune had a phone conversation in which they discussed cooperation on the global oil market and fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

