Russia Interested in Restoring Full-Fledged Relations With EU - Putin

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russia is interested in restoring full-fledged relations with the European Union and is ready to work together with every political force supported by EU voters, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Italian Corriere della Sera daily, published on Thursday.

"We are interested in restoring full-fledged relations between Russia and the European Union; in preserving peace; in ensuring security and stability on our common continent. We are ready for constructively working together with all political forces that have received mandates from European voters," Putin said in the interview, published in Italian.

Later on Thursday, the Russian president is expected to hold a visit to Italy, where he will meet with his counterpart, Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Putin is also expected to visit the Vatican for talks with Pope Francis.