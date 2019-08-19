UrduPoint.com
Russia Interested In Signing New Trade Deal With London Post-Brexit - Trade Representative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Russia is interested in concluding a new trade agreement with London after the United Kingdom exits the European Union, Boris Abramov, Russia's trade representative in London, said.

"[Russia] believes that concluding a new trade agreement would be beneficial to both parties," Abramov told the Russian Izvestiya news outlet.

Abramov added that despite whether the United Kingdom left the European bloc with or without a deal, Moscow and London would continue, at the very least, to trade under the policies outlined by the World Trade Organization.

In 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union on March 29, 2019. However, due to former Prime Minister Theresa May's failed efforts to secure an acceptable agreement with Brussels, prospects for a no-deal Brexit are becoming more realistic. Boris Johnson, May's successor, has made clear his willingness to go down that route.

