Russia Interested in Strategic Parity, Peaceful Coexistence With US - Concept

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russia is interested in strategic parity and peaceful coexistence with the United States, the country's new foreign policy concept, published by the Kremlin on Friday, said.

"Russia is interested in maintaining strategic parity, peaceful coexistence with the United States and establishing a balance of interests between Russia and the United States, taking into account their status as the largest nuclear powers, special responsibility for strategic stability and the state of international security in general," the concept read, adding that Russia's policy towards the United States is of a "combined" nature.

According to the foreign policy concept, Russia also plans to pay special attention to eliminating conditions for unleashing a global war and risks of use of nuclear weapons.