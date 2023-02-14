UrduPoint.com

Russia Interested In Supplying Additional Fighter Jets To India - Aircraft Corporation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Russia is interested in supplying additional Su-30 and MiG-29 fighter jets to India, General Director of the United Aircraft Corporation Yury Slyusar said on Tuesday

BENGALURU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Russia is interested in supplying additional Su-30 and MiG-29 fighter jets to India, General Director of the United Aircraft Corporation Yury Slyusar said on Tuesday.

"MiG-29, we have it here as a modernized variant, in a carrier-based version. We are also discussing additional deliveries of these new aircraft here (India)," Slyusar said on the sidelines of the Aero India 2023 aviation exhibition .

Russia has already delivered 270 Su-30s to India, he noted.

"A large number of parts of this aircraft are localized here, in India. Well, we are, of course, interested in long-term cooperation in order to additionally supply a significant number of aircraft kits," the official added.

Slyusar also said that Russia was hoping to secure a contract for the supply of 114 light fighters to the Indian air force, offering to assemble these jets on the basis of Russian MiG-35s at the Indian plant HAL, with which Moscow has already established significant technical cooperation.

Additionally, Slyusar believes that Russia and India can reach an agreement on the joint production of the Russian airliner Sukhoi Superjet.

"With the Sukhoi SuperJet aircraft project, we are considering the possibility of localization and production here (in India). (We) already have experience of mass production here. The so-called import entity Sukhoi SuperJet... India can purchase units using this entity with our help, and, with the supply of our components, establish airframe production here and make a full-fledged Indian aircraft, delivering it to the domestic market and to the markets of friendly countries. I think it's interesting for India. Getting a modern civil aircraft with our help is a step forward now," he told Sputnik.

Slyusar also said that 100-seat regional jet could be in demand in India, and Russia was ready to provide all necessary assistance for its production. Cooperation in civil aviation is a prospective area of cooperation between the two countries, and they are already in talks on Russian Il-114 and MC-21 airliners, he added.

