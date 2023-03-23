Russia Interested in Supporting Exporters to Friendly Countries - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The Russian government is interested in supporting exporters to friendly countries, but this issue needs to be worked on, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"In this sense, we are now interested in supporting our exporters to friendly countries, among other things. Everything is complex," Mishustin said, presenting the government's report in the State Duma.