UrduPoint.com

Russia Interested In Supporting Exporters To Friendly Countries - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Russia Interested in Supporting Exporters to Friendly Countries - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The Russian government is interested in supporting exporters to friendly countries, but this issue needs to be worked on, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"In this sense, we are now interested in supporting our exporters to friendly countries, among other things. Everything is complex," Mishustin said, presenting the government's report in the State Duma.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Government

Recent Stories

UAE boasts strong customer protection ecosystem th ..

UAE boasts strong customer protection ecosystem that regulates markets, enhancin ..

5 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates wives of leaders of A ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates wives of leaders of Arab, Islamic countries on Rama ..

20 minutes ago
 ENOC Group unveils five-pillar growth strategy to ..

ENOC Group unveils five-pillar growth strategy to fuel long-term sustainable vis ..

20 minutes ago
 Law Minister calls for Grand National dialogue to ..

Law Minister calls for Grand National dialogue to bring down political heat

31 minutes ago
 Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi d ..

Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi defamation case

1 hour ago
 Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreem ..

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreement to attract talents

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.