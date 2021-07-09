Russia Interested in Talks Between India, Eurasian Commission on Free Trade - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Russia is interested in the start of negotiations between India and the Eurasian Economic Commission on the creation of a free trade zone, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We are interested in the start of negotiations between India and the Eurasian Economic Commission on the formation of a free trade zone as soon as possible," Lavrov said following his meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.