Russia Introduces New Travel Restrictions Amid New COVID-19 Strain - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russia is introducing new travel restrictions in connection with the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant across the world, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor head Anna Popova said on Tuesday.

"Taking into account the peculiarities of the new Omicron strain, its increased infectiousness and potential ability to cause a much faster response of the body, we decided to limit the PCR test validity period to 48 hours, instead of 72 as it was previously," Popova said during a meeting of the government coordination council to combat COVID-19.

Popova added that those who return from countries with the Omicron strain are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Russia.