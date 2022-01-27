UrduPoint.com

Russia Investigates Drug Smuggling Case Against Ex-US Diplomat Fogel - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 02:26 PM

Russia Investigates Drug Smuggling Case Against Ex-US Diplomat Fogel - Ministry

The Russian police continue a criminal investigation against former US diplomat Mark Fogel as he is accused of smuggling and possession of drugs, the Russian Interior Ministry department told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The Russian police continue a criminal investigation against former US diplomat Mark Fogel as he is accused of smuggling and possession of drugs, the Russian Interior Ministry department told Sputnik.

"Investigators of the Investigation Department of the Russian Interior Ministry ... continue to investigate the criminal case initiated against US citizen Mark Fogel. The former American diplomat is accused of smuggling and storing drugs on a large scale," the ministry said, adding that he has been detained.

Fogel and his wife flew to Moscow from New York, and the Sheremetyevo airport's customs officers found marijuana and hash oil, the police said.

Mark Fogel is a teacher at the American school, and previously was a US Embassy employee in Moscow. Until May 2021, he had diplomatic status.

"Until May 2021, Fogel and his wife had diplomatic status. According to one of the versions of the investigation, the person involved could use it to organize a channel for the supply of drugs to Russia for the purpose of subsequent sale among the students of the specified school," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Moscow Russia Drugs Oil Wife Sale New York May Criminals From Airport Employment

Recent Stories

Etisalat crowned as the strongest telecom brand in ..

Etisalat crowned as the strongest telecom brand in the world

14 minutes ago
 Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System opens its ..

Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System opens its doors in Dubai with first tra ..

17 minutes ago
 Cambodia launches campaign to revive pandemic-hit ..

Cambodia launches campaign to revive pandemic-hit tourism industry

2 minutes ago
 UK Car Output in 2021 Lowest Since 1956 - Automake ..

UK Car Output in 2021 Lowest Since 1956 - Automakers Association

2 minutes ago
 Australia Considering Provisional Sanctions Agains ..

Australia Considering Provisional Sanctions Against Russia - Australian Senator

2 minutes ago
 Tanzara Gallery organizes exhibition 'Being & Bec ..

Tanzara Gallery organizes exhibition 'Being & Becoming'

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>