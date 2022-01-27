Russia Investigates Drug Smuggling Case Against Ex-US Diplomat Fogel - Ministry

The Russian police continue a criminal investigation against former US diplomat Mark Fogel as he is accused of smuggling and possession of drugs, the Russian Interior Ministry department told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The Russian police continue a criminal investigation against former US diplomat Mark Fogel as he is accused of smuggling and possession of drugs, the Russian Interior Ministry department told Sputnik.

"Investigators of the Investigation Department of the Russian Interior Ministry ... continue to investigate the criminal case initiated against US citizen Mark Fogel. The former American diplomat is accused of smuggling and storing drugs on a large scale," the ministry said, adding that he has been detained.

Fogel and his wife flew to Moscow from New York, and the Sheremetyevo airport's customs officers found marijuana and hash oil, the police said.

Mark Fogel is a teacher at the American school, and previously was a US Embassy employee in Moscow. Until May 2021, he had diplomatic status.

"Until May 2021, Fogel and his wife had diplomatic status. According to one of the versions of the investigation, the person involved could use it to organize a channel for the supply of drugs to Russia for the purpose of subsequent sale among the students of the specified school," the ministry added.