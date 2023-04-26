UrduPoint.com

Russia Investigating Crimes Of French Mercenaries Against Russian POWs - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Russia Investigating Crimes of French Mercenaries Against Russian POWs - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Russia is investigating the crimes of French mercenaries against Russian prisoners of war (POWs), the Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Investigative Committee will investigate the crimes of French mercenaries against Russian prisoners of war...

The Investigative Committee of Russia will establish all the circumstances of the incident in order to bring to justice those involved in committing the crimes," the Investigative Committee said on Telegram.

French mercenaries participated in hostilities on the side of Ukraine in the ranks of the Azov regiment (banned in Russia) and brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces. One of the mercenaries published a photo of him shooting three Russian prisoners of war at point-blank range.

