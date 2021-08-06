Russia Investigative Committee Has No Doubts in Ukraine Troops Complicity in Stenin Death

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The Russian Investigative Committee has no doubts that the Ukrainian forces were involved in the 2014 murder of Rossiya Segodnya photo correspondent Andrei Stenin in Donbas.

The 33-year-old photo correspondent died in Ukraine's east exactly seven years ago, on August 6, 2014, as the car he was traveling in came under shelling.

"It has been found out that those who killed the Russian journalist and other civilians, wore the uniform with the Ukrainian national flag. The nearby vehicles of the Ukrainian National Guard have also been identified. That is why there are no doubts in the Ukrainian forces' complicity in this crime," the Investigative Committee's press service told Sputnik.

The Investigative Committee believes that the fire was opened by the 79th Air mobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.