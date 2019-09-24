UrduPoint.com
Russia Investigative Committee Opens Terrorism Case After Blast Attack On Luhansk's Bridge

Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:59 PM

Russia Investigative Committee Opens Terrorism Case After Blast Attack on Luhansk's Bridge

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on international terrorism after a blast attack on a bridge in Luhansk on route of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's column, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on international terrorism after a blast attack on a bridge in Luhansk on route of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's column, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Tuesday.

"A criminal case on an international terrorism act has been opened following a blast attack on piers of the bridge on route of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's vehicle column in Luhansk," Petrenko said.

