MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on international terrorism after a blast attack on a bridge in Luhansk on route of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's column, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Tuesday.

"A criminal case on an international terrorism act has been opened following a blast attack on piers of the bridge on route of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's vehicle column in Luhansk," Petrenko said.