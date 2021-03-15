UrduPoint.com
Russia Investigative Paper Novaya Gazeta Says Targeted In 'chemical Attack'

Sumaira FH 56 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:38 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia's prominent investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta said Monday that its offices in Moscow had been targeted with a "chemical attack".

"In the morning a chemical attack was carried out on the building where our editorial office is located," editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov said in a statement, adding that law enforcement agencies are inspecting the "substance spilled in front of the entrance".

More Stories From World

