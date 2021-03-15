Russia investigative paper Novaya Gazeta says targeted in 'chemical attack'

Russia's prominent investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta said Monday that its offices in Moscow had been targeted with a "chemical attack"

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia's prominent investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta said Monday that its offices in Moscow had been targeted with a "chemical attack".

"In the morning a chemical attack was carried out on the building where our editorial office is located," editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov said in a statement, adding that law enforcement agencies are inspecting the "substance spilled in front of the entrance".