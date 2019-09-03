UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Investigators Demand Release Of 2 People Linked To Moscow Rallies On House Arrest

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 03:46 PM

Russia Investigators Demand Release of 2 People Linked to Moscow Rallies on House Arrest

The Russian Investigative Committee seeks releasing on house arrest two persons involved in a recent unauthorized rally in Moscow, namely, Egor Zhukov and Sergey Fomin, the committee said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The Russian Investigative Committee seeks releasing on house arrest two persons involved in a recent unauthorized rally in Moscow, namely, Egor Zhukov and Sergey Fomin, the committee said on Tuesday.

Unauthorized rallies were held in Moscow on July 14, July 27 and August 2 after several pro-opposition candidates were excluded from the race to the Moscow parliament. Around 1,700 people were detained, with investigators opening criminal probe into staging unrest and using physical violence against law enforcers.

"As part of probe into the criminal case on mass unrest in Moscow on July 27, 2019, the Investigative Committee asks the court to change restriction measure from detention to house arrest for Egor Zhukov and Sergey Fomin, taking into consideration their role in the committed crime," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

The probe continues, and investigators are working to establish the role of each person in the events.

Criminal charges against five people linked to unrest at the recent rallies were lifted earlier in the day, after the Investigative Committee studied CCTV recordings and other materials.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament July August Criminals 2019 From Race Court

Recent Stories

Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s newest &#039;Scales&#03 ..

5 minutes ago

One killed, 3 injured in roof collapse in Faisalab ..

4 minutes ago

Illegal LPG cylinder godown sealed

4 minutes ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

4 minutes ago

Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

4 minutes ago

Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4,067 cases ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.