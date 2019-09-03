Russia Investigators Demand Release of 2 People Linked to Moscow Rallies on House Arrest

The Russian Investigative Committee seeks releasing on house arrest two persons involved in a recent unauthorized rally in Moscow, namely, Egor Zhukov and Sergey Fomin, the committee said on Tuesday

Unauthorized rallies were held in Moscow on July 14, July 27 and August 2 after several pro-opposition candidates were excluded from the race to the Moscow parliament. Around 1,700 people were detained, with investigators opening criminal probe into staging unrest and using physical violence against law enforcers.

"As part of probe into the criminal case on mass unrest in Moscow on July 27, 2019, the Investigative Committee asks the court to change restriction measure from detention to house arrest for Egor Zhukov and Sergey Fomin, taking into consideration their role in the committed crime," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

The probe continues, and investigators are working to establish the role of each person in the events.

Criminal charges against five people linked to unrest at the recent rallies were lifted earlier in the day, after the Investigative Committee studied CCTV recordings and other materials.