Russia Investigators Not Ruling Out New Criminal Cases Over Fire in Moscow Retirement Home

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee does not rule out initiating new criminal cases over the deadly fire in the retirement home in western Moscow, which left four people killed and 16 injured, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The Russian Investigative Committee has already opened a criminal probe into the fire, which erupted late on Wednesday, under the negligent homicide article. According to Petrenko, Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the committee, has also ordered investigation into fire-prevention regulations at the retirement home, calling for learning the reasons behind the fire and providing a legal evaluation of staffers' actions.

"Taking this into consideration, we do not rule out qualifying the event under other articles of the Russian criminal code," Petrenko said.