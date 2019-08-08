Russia Investigators to Question Anti-Corruption Foundation Staffers Over Money Laundering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The Investigative Committee of Russia said in a statement on Thursday that it had summoned several employees of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), run by Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, for interrogation over a money laundering case, adding that it had also ordered to arrest FBK accounts.

The committee stressed that it continued its recently launched criminal investigation into the laundering of around 1 billion rubles ($15.3 million), obtained via criminal means.

"Searches are being conducted within the criminal investigation, including in places where several FBK employees live, in the office of the organization and other locations. During the searches, objects and documents important for the investigation are being seized.

A range of FBK employees have been summoned to the Investigative Committee of Russia for questioning over the criminal case," the committee said.

Banks have received judicial orders to arrest accounts of the FBK, another non-profit organization dubbed Citizen Rights Protection, and over 100 more accounts of individuals and entities, the committee added.

"Judicial orders to arrest accounts of FBK and Citizen Rights Protection non-profit organizations and over 100 accounts belonging to a range of individuals and entities have been transferred to credit organizations for actual implementation. Cash flow within all these accounts has been blocked," the Investigative Committee added.

The maximum punishment for the case launched by the committee against the FBK is up to 7 years in prison.