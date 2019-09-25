It will be very difficult to improve the investment climate in Russia without increasing confidence in the courts and law enforcement agencies, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said Wednesday at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with government members

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) It will be very difficult to improve the investment climate in Russia without increasing confidence in the courts and law enforcement agencies, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said Wednesday at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with government members.

"A very important story related to the restoration of entrepreneurs' confidence in law enforcement and in the courts. I said this at your meetings and I will repeat: without changing the trend here, - and unfortunately, according to entrepreneur surveys, the trend has been negative here for the past few years - without changing the trend here, it will be very difficult to get a positive result on the whole on investment activity," Oreshkin said.