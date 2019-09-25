- Home
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 08:01 PM
It will be very difficult to improve the investment climate in Russia without increasing confidence in the courts and law enforcement agencies, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said Wednesday at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with government members
"A very important story related to the restoration of entrepreneurs' confidence in law enforcement and in the courts. I said this at your meetings and I will repeat: without changing the trend here, - and unfortunately, according to entrepreneur surveys, the trend has been negative here for the past few years - without changing the trend here, it will be very difficult to get a positive result on the whole on investment activity," Oreshkin said.