UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Investment Climate Can't Be Improved Without Increasing Trust In Courts - Oreshkin

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 08:01 PM

Russia Investment Climate Can't Be Improved Without Increasing Trust in Courts - Oreshkin

It will be very difficult to improve the investment climate in Russia without increasing confidence in the courts and law enforcement agencies, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said Wednesday at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with government members

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) It will be very difficult to improve the investment climate in Russia without increasing confidence in the courts and law enforcement agencies, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said Wednesday at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with government members.

"A very important story related to the restoration of entrepreneurs' confidence in law enforcement and in the courts. I said this at your meetings and I will repeat: without changing the trend here, - and unfortunately, according to entrepreneur surveys, the trend has been negative here for the past few years - without changing the trend here, it will be very difficult to get a positive result on the whole on investment activity," Oreshkin said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Government

Recent Stories

Dengue surveillance team attacked in Dhoke Munshi ..

5 minutes ago

Two officials of Sindh Police awarded major punish ..

5 minutes ago

JCPOA Meeting in New York Reaffirms Drive to Prese ..

5 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Told Trump Ukraine Almost Ready to Buy M ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad Capital Territory approaches Capital Dev ..

9 minutes ago

Impeachment Proceedings Against Heads of State in ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.