Russia Invited Denmark To Sign Deal On Avoiding Unintentional Incidents - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:15 PM

Russia Invited Denmark to Sign Deal on Avoiding Unintentional Incidents - Lavrov

Russia has invited Denmark to sign an agreement on avoiding unintentional sea and air incidents and is waiting for a response, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russia has invited Denmark to sign an agreement on avoiding unintentional sea and air incidents and is waiting for a response, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We reminded to our Danish colleagues that we have long ago proposed to conclude with them a bilateral intergovernmental agreement to avoid non-intention incidents in the maritime space between our countries and in the airspace above these waters.

We believe that, like other neighbors with whom we have such agreements, they will consider this proposal," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with his Danish counterpart.

More Stories From World

