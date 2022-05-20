Russia Invited Egyptian President to Attend SPIEF-2022 - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Russia has invited Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi to attend the 2022 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik.

"There is such an invitation,' Bogdanov said, when asked whether Sisi is among the invited politicians.

The participation in the SPIEF this year was confirmed by representatives from 69 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, China and India. The 25th anniversary SPIEF will be held in St. Petersburg from June 15-18.