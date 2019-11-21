Russia Invited Malaysian Experts to Study Data on MH17 Crash - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia has invited Malaysian experts to study all of the information it had given to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on the 2014 Malaysian Airlines MH17 crash over eastern Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday

Lavrov remarked that he and Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah has discussed Russia's contribution to the MH17 probe � "what Russia has done to ensure absolutely objective, detailed, concrete investigation and all the things we have transferred as data, as demonstration of what may have happened and what conclusion there might be, and all that is ignored by the JIT.

"As far as I understand, Malaysia was not informed about the data we handed to the Joint Investigation Team, so we invited our Malaysian friends to send their experts so that our experts would share with them everything that was shown and sent to the Netherlands for the Joint Investigation Team. I hope it will help our Malaysian colleagues to be more informed than other participants of the investigative team would want them to be," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Malaysian counterpart.