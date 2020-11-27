Russia Invited to Participate in Trials of Chinese HIV Vaccine - Health Ministry Expert

Russia was invited to join the trial of the Chinese HIV vaccine, Russian Health Ministry's chief HIV expert Alexei Mazus said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russia was invited to join the trial of the Chinese HIV vaccine, Russian Health Ministry's chief HIV expert Alexei Mazus said Friday.

"At a dialogue Moscow-Beijing, we discussed one of the most promising vaccine trials in the world, which is being done in China, they are testing it with the Americans, and they invite our country to join," Mazus told a press conference.