UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Invited To Participate In Trials Of Chinese HIV Vaccine - Health Ministry Expert

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 04:36 PM

Russia Invited to Participate in Trials of Chinese HIV Vaccine - Health Ministry Expert

Russia was invited to join the trial of the Chinese HIV vaccine, Russian Health Ministry's chief HIV expert Alexei Mazus said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russia was invited to join the trial of the Chinese HIV vaccine, Russian Health Ministry's chief HIV expert Alexei Mazus said Friday.

"At a dialogue Moscow-Beijing, we discussed one of the most promising vaccine trials in the world, which is being done in China, they are testing it with the Americans, and they invite our country to join," Mazus told a press conference.

Related Topics

World Russia China

Recent Stories

Khalid Khurshid will be the next Gilgit-Baltistan ..

5 minutes ago

Tesla recalls 870 cars in China over defective roo ..

3 minutes ago

Philippines: COVID-19 cases among police top 8,000 ..

3 minutes ago

PHC seeks implementation report on corona school f ..

3 minutes ago

Tokyo Olympics test events to resume in March

3 minutes ago

Saman Zulfiqar appears as first-ever cricket match ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.