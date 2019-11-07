UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Invited To Seize Opportunities Of Burundi's New Growth Plan - Top Burundi Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

Russia Invited to Seize Opportunities of Burundi's New Growth Plan - Top Burundi Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Burundi wants Russian investors to profit from opportunities created by its new 10-year development plan, Foreign Minister Ezechiel Nibigira told Sputnik.

The president of the East African nation, Pierre Nkurunziza, announced the long-term development plan in July last year.

"This plan is full of opportunities...

We wish to invite Russian investors to come to Burundi to explore opportunities that this national plan contains," Nibigira said.

He praised Russia for being there for Burundi both during good and hard times. He predicted that the two nations would be able to make a "very good deal."

The foreign minister spoke on the heels of the first Russia-Africa summit, which saw dozens of African leaders converge on the Russian resort city of Sochi for days of talks last month.

Related Topics

Russia Sochi Pierre Burundi July From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 November 2019

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

11 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

11 hours ago

Ajman Ruler opens mosque in Al Nuaimia

11 hours ago

DHA signs four MoUs to provide integrated quality ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.