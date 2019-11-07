MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Burundi wants Russian investors to profit from opportunities created by its new 10-year development plan, Foreign Minister Ezechiel Nibigira told Sputnik.

The president of the East African nation, Pierre Nkurunziza, announced the long-term development plan in July last year.

"This plan is full of opportunities...

We wish to invite Russian investors to come to Burundi to explore opportunities that this national plan contains," Nibigira said.

He praised Russia for being there for Burundi both during good and hard times. He predicted that the two nations would be able to make a "very good deal."

The foreign minister spoke on the heels of the first Russia-Africa summit, which saw dozens of African leaders converge on the Russian resort city of Sochi for days of talks last month.