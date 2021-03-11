Russia Invited Zimbabwean Defense Minister to Military Drills - Ambassador

Zimbabwe's Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri has been invited to a military exercise in Russia, the African nation's ambassador in Moscow told Sputnik

"I think our minister of defense has already been invited," Mike Sango, the ambassador of Zimbabwe in Moscow, said.

Russian and Zimbabwean officials put reciprocal visits on hold last year after the pandemic broke out.

Sango said the resumption of contacts this year depended on the situation in both countries.

"We also have always been invited to the Moscow security conference and participated in it. So, if there is an invitation and conditions allow, I believe that our government like in the past will always respond positively," he added.

The annual Moscow Conference on International Security was canceled last year due to COVID-19 and moved to 2021.