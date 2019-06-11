Russia Invites All Nations of Asia, Europe to Partake in Eurasian Integration - Lavrov

Russia invites all Asian and European countries to join efforts aimed at intra-Eurasian integration, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the "Primakov Readings" international forum in Moscow on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Russia invites all Asian and European countries to join efforts aimed at intra-Eurasian integration, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the "Primakov Readings" international forum in Moscow on Tuesday.

"Practical steps toward harmonizing integration projects must become an important unifying element of the global agenda. Efforts are progressively being put for coupling the development strategies of the Eurasian Economic Union and Chinese Belt and Road Initiative toward forming a broad Eurasian partnership ... We invite all states of both Asia and Europe to join efforts toward building our common immense Eurasian continent," Lavrov said.

China came up with its Belt and Road initiative in 2013 in order to create infrastructure and improve ties among Eurasian countries. The project covers two strategic areas, the Silk Road Economic Belt and the Maritime Silk Road, and envisages the creation of a so-called trade corridor between the East and the West with preferential trading arrangements.

The Primakov Readings, named after former Russian Foreign Minister and Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov, is an annual international forum on global politics and economics that brings together high-ranking statesmen, diplomats and experts.