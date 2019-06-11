UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Invites All Nations Of Asia, Europe To Partake In Eurasian Integration - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 23 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 07:18 PM

Russia Invites All Nations of Asia, Europe to Partake in Eurasian Integration - Lavrov

Russia invites all Asian and European countries to join efforts aimed at intra-Eurasian integration, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the "Primakov Readings" international forum in Moscow on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Russia invites all Asian and European countries to join efforts aimed at intra-Eurasian integration, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the "Primakov Readings" international forum in Moscow on Tuesday.

"Practical steps toward harmonizing integration projects must become an important unifying element of the global agenda. Efforts are progressively being put for coupling the development strategies of the Eurasian Economic Union and Chinese Belt and Road Initiative toward forming a broad Eurasian partnership ... We invite all states of both Asia and Europe to join efforts toward building our common immense Eurasian continent," Lavrov said.

China came up with its Belt and Road initiative in 2013 in order to create infrastructure and improve ties among Eurasian countries. The project covers two strategic areas, the Silk Road Economic Belt and the Maritime Silk Road, and envisages the creation of a so-called trade corridor between the East and the West with preferential trading arrangements.

The Primakov Readings, named after former Russian Foreign Minister and Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov, is an annual international forum on global politics and economics that brings together high-ranking statesmen, diplomats and experts.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Europe China Road All Asia Silk Road

Recent Stories

Army budget freeze insupportable: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

32 minutes ago

Heroes of Pakistan: This rescue official missed si ..

32 minutes ago

Two brothers killed in Quetta firing

3 minutes ago

Sindh Madressatul Islam University opens admission ..

3 minutes ago

PTI central finance board constituted

3 minutes ago

EU warns UK must pay bill even in 'no deal' Brexit ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.