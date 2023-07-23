Russia Invites Cambodian Election Organizers to Monitor Presidential Election - Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) member Konstantin Mazurevsky extended an invitation to Cambodian election organizers to observe the 2024 presidential election in Russia, the CEC said on Sunday.

"Konstantin Mazurevsky extended an invitation to Cambodian election organizers to observe the Russian presidential election in March 2024," the CEC wrote on Telegram.

Mazurevsky is working in Cambodia as an international observer at the National Assembly elections, the CEC said.

"In the morning there were queues at the polling stations, then the flow of voters decreased somewhat, but we can certainly say that during the voting period today the polling stations were the center of attraction for people.

I feel that the turnout is quite high and members of the commissions also confirm it," Mazurevsky said.

Mazurevsky visited 54 polling stations over two days, the CEC noted.

"Observers from political parties and youth union worked at the polling stations, they confirm that there are no violations," Mazurevsky added.

On Sunday, Cambodia held parliamentary elections that were monitored by some 604 international observers representing 61 organizations.