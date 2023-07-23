Open Menu

Russia Invites Cambodian Election Organizers To Monitor Presidential Election - Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Russia Invites Cambodian Election Organizers to Monitor Presidential Election - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) member Konstantin Mazurevsky extended an invitation to Cambodian election organizers to observe the 2024 presidential election in Russia, the CEC said on Sunday.

"Konstantin Mazurevsky extended an invitation to Cambodian election organizers to observe the Russian presidential election in March 2024," the CEC wrote on Telegram.

Mazurevsky is working in Cambodia as an international observer at the National Assembly elections, the CEC said.

"In the morning there were queues at the polling stations, then the flow of voters decreased somewhat, but we can certainly say that during the voting period today the polling stations were the center of attraction for people.

I feel that the turnout is quite high and members of the commissions also confirm it," Mazurevsky said.

Mazurevsky visited 54 polling stations over two days, the CEC noted.

"Observers from political parties and youth union worked at the polling stations, they confirm that there are no violations," Mazurevsky added.

On Sunday, Cambodia held parliamentary elections that were monitored by some 604 international observers representing 61 organizations.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Cambodia March Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

1 hour ago
 UAE committed to working with international commun ..

UAE committed to working with international community to address global challeng ..

1 hour ago
 Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

3 hours ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

4 hours ago
 Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

4 hours ago
 Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

4 hours ago
Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

5 hours ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

6 hours ago
 PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

6 hours ago
 New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

6 hours ago

More Stories From World