UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Invites French Troops To Join Victory Day Parade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:35 PM

Russia invites French troops to join Victory Day parade

Russia on Thursday invited French soldiers to participate in a high-profile military parade in Red Square to commemorate 75 years since the end of World War II

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Russia on Thursday invited French soldiers to participate in a high-profile military parade in Red Square to commemorate 75 years since the end of World War II.

In a meeting with his French counterpart, Russia's chief of staff General Valery Gerasimov said French troops were invited to march through Red Square together with Russians to mark the end of the war in Europe, the defence ministry said.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to attend the large-scale celebrations on May 9, the day the Russians commemorate the defeat of the Nazis in what they call the Great Patriotic War.

US President Donald Trump has indicated he is also interested incoming.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Trump March May World War

Recent Stories

Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship sus ..

10 minutes ago

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserve hits AED5.31 bn in Janua ..

25 minutes ago

Lahore High Court seeks reply from govt on provisi ..

1 minute ago

Germany Weighing Measures to Protect Economy From ..

1 minute ago

Nation celebrates Surprise Day

1 minute ago

Drug peddlers tried to kidnap two young girls

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.