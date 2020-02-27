Russia invites French troops to join Victory Day parade

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia on Thursday invited French soldiers to participate in a high-profile military parade in Red Square to commemorate 75 years since the end of World War II

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Russia on Thursday invited French soldiers to participate in a high-profile military parade in Red Square to commemorate 75 years since the end of World War II.

In a meeting with his French counterpart, Russia's chief of staff General Valery Gerasimov said French troops were invited to march through Red Square together with Russians to mark the end of the war in Europe, the defence ministry said.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to attend the large-scale celebrations on May 9, the day the Russians commemorate the defeat of the Nazis in what they call the Great Patriotic War.

US President Donald Trump has indicated he is also interested incoming.