Russia Invites India to Buy Il-114 Plane, Maintenance to Be Provided in India - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russia invites India to buy the Il-114-300 passenger aircraft for local routes, with the possibility to ensure aircraft aftersales service in India, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are really inviting our colleagues to consider the Russian Il-114-300 aircraft for regional travel. The service maintenance will be arranged on India's territory. They have already formulated demands regarding this type of aircraft, and last year Il-114-300 was presented to key players in India's regional travel market," Manturov said.

India has traditionally been Russia's major aircraft construction partner, the minister added.

"This is first of all about the deliveries of Russia's military aircraft to the Indian market, and also joint industrial defense cooperation programs. I believe we have good chances to establish cooperation on civilian aircraft construction as well," Manturov went on to say.