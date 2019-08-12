UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Invites Indian Investors To Join Promising Projects In Far East - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 08:20 AM

Russia Invites Indian Investors to Join Promising Projects in Far East - Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Indian business circles have been invited to participate in a wide range of investment projects in Russia's Far East, the Russian Ministry for Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic said on Monday, as the region welcomes a high-level delegation from New Delhi.

The Indian delegation led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is on a visit to Vladivostok to meet with Russian Federal and regional officials, ahead of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which will be held from September 4-6. During special sessions on Monday, the Russian side presented most promising projects in the region to Indian government officials and business community.

In particular, Indian investors have been asked to explore the growing diamond mining sector in Russia's Far East.

"The discussions focused not on production, but on diamond cutting. Two diamond cutting clusters are being established in the Far East - in Vladivostok and Yakutia.

The session was attended by 13 companies operating in the field of diamond cutting and jewelry industry. Our agency is ready to provide Indian investors with support in launching projects and searching for partners in Russia," Daniil Polovinka of the Far East Investment and Export Agency said.

The discussions also concerned projects in coal and metal mining, pharmaceuticals, tourism and agriculture. The Indian delegation, in particular, showed interest in growing and processing soy beans in Russia's Far East.

The sides also discussed supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia's Far East to India, including major projects of Russian energy company Novatek on construction of an LNG transshipment terminal in the Murmansk Region and Kamchatka, as well as Russian energy company Rosneft's plans to create an Arctic cluster that will help to reach 80 million tonnes in freight volume along the Northern Sea Route by 2024.

Related Topics

India Business Russia Agriculture Company Visit Jewelry New Delhi Murmansk Vladivostok September Gas Commerce From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

9 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

9 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wis ..

9 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wis ..

9 hours ago

Senior Armed Forces officers offer Eid greetings t ..

11 hours ago

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.