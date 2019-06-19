Russia Invites Lebanon to Take Part in Astana Talks on Syria- Lebanese Presidential Palace

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has received an invitation to take part in the 13th round of the Astana format talks on Syrian crisis settlement, slated for late July, from Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, the Lebanese presidential palace's press service said on Wednesday

The exact date of the meeting of the peace talks of the Astana format, uniting Russia, Turkey and Iran, is yet to be determined. The meeting will take place in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan.

"President Michel Aoun received Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, Russian Ambassador [to Lebanon] Alexander Zasypkin and a diplomatic delegation ... The Russian delegation conveyed to Aoun greetings from [Russian] President Vladimir Putin and an invitation for Lebanon to take part in the upcoming Astana format meeting for seeking a political solution in Syria, set to take place in late July," the press service said in a statement.