Russia Invites Military Units From 19 Countries to Victory Parade in Moscow - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Russia has invited military units from 19 countries to take part in a victory parade in Moscow, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in late May that the parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II would be held on June 24.

"Mostly, the military personnel with immunity to COVID-19 and without symptoms of infection are allowed to participate in the parade," Shoigu said, adding that the personnel set to participate in the parade were to avoid contacts with troops and civilians that are not part of preparations for the parade.