Russia Invites Muslim States to Join Counterterrorism Data Bank - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Russia would like the members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to join the international counterterrorism data bank established by Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are interested in as many OIC member states joining the international data bank as possible. [The data bank was] established by the Russian Federal Security Service and allows [the members] to track movement of foreign terrorists in the most effective way, in real time," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen, when asked about the prospects for counterterrorism cooperation between Russia and the OIC.

The migration of terrorists has become a major problem, Lavrov said. The terrorists expelled from Syria resurface not only in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya, but also in Central Asia, the foreign minister stressed.

Several dozen of countries, including some Muslim states, have joined the data bank alongside a number of international organizations specializing in the fight against terrorism, according to Lavrov.