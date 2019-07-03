UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Invites Muslim States To Join Counterterrorism Data Bank - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:18 PM

Russia Invites Muslim States to Join Counterterrorism Data Bank - Foreign Minister

Russia would like the members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to join the international counterterrorism data bank established by Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Russia would like the members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to join the international counterterrorism data bank established by Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are interested in as many OIC member states joining the international data bank as possible. [The data bank was] established by the Russian Federal Security Service and allows [the members] to track movement of foreign terrorists in the most effective way, in real time," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen, when asked about the prospects for counterterrorism cooperation between Russia and the OIC.

The migration of terrorists has become a major problem, Lavrov said. The terrorists expelled from Syria resurface not only in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya, but also in Central Asia, the foreign minister stressed.

Several dozen of countries, including some Muslim states, have joined the data bank alongside a number of international organizations specializing in the fight against terrorism, according to Lavrov.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Syria Moscow Russia Iraq Bank Libya Muslim From Asia

Recent Stories

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Alan Faqir's 19th death anniversary to observe ..

5 minutes ago

Production units of two bakeries sealed in Faisala ..

5 minutes ago

$800 mln being spent on diseases erupt through con ..

5 minutes ago

Harlequins sign Fiji winger Goneva

5 minutes ago

BBVA bank execs probed for alleged corporate spyin ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.