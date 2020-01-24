UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Invites NATO Members To Take Part In War Games

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Russia invites NATO members to take part in war games

Russia's defence minister said Friday it is sending out invitations to NATO states to take part in annual Moscow-led military drills called the "International Army Games." Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has invited "troops from 90 countries including NATO members," the ministry said on its website

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Russia's defence minister said Friday it is sending out invitations to NATO states to take part in annual Moscow-led military drills called the "International Army Games." Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has invited "troops from 90 countries including NATO members," the ministry said on its website.

The games include events such as tank biathlon, where tank crews practise shooting, as well as an obstacle course.

This year's games will focus on "security as a whole, medical care and logistics," and should be visually entertaining, Shoigu said.

Around 6,000 troops were expected to take part in the event that runs from late August to early September, the ministry said.

Last year, several EU countries sent observers and Greece took part.

The games, which have been held since 2015, usually include former Communist regimes such as China, Vietnam and Angola, as well as Moscow allies like Iran.

NATO and Russia often spook each other with war games close to the border between Russia and eastern flank NATO allies.

Related Topics

NATO Defence Minister Army Iran Moscow Russia China Vietnam Greece Angola Tank August September Border 2015 Event From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

8 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

8 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

8 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.