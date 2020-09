Russia Invites North Korean Culture Minister to Attend Culture Forum in November - Embassy

Russia on Thursday invited North Korean Culture Minister Jon Myong Sik to visit the IX St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum in November, the Embassy in Pyongyang announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russia on Thursday invited North Korean Culture Minister Jon Myong Sik to visit the IX St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum in November, the Embassy in Pyongyang announced.

"Russian Embassy diplomats had a meeting with colleagues from the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] Ministry of Culture today, during which they handed a letter from Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova inviting Culture Minister Jon Myong Sik to visit the St.

Petersburg International Cultural Forum (this November)," the Embassy wrote on Facebook.

The forum, organized to promote cultural dialogue and international cultural cooperation, will take place from November 12-14.